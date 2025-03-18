Nigeria launches Africa’s 1st AI tool to track carbon emissions

Nigeria has taken a significant step towards digital sustainability with the launch of CarbonTrac.ai, an artificial intelligence-powered tool designed to measure and track carbon emissions.

The groundbreaking initiative, developed by the Aid for Rural Education Access Initiative (AREAi) in collaboration with the UK Government’s Digital Access Programme (DAP), was unveiled at a high-profile workshop in Abuja on Tuesday, March 18.

The tool is designed to help individuals, businesses, and technology startups assess their greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and take steps toward reducing their environmental impact.

Empowering Individuals and Businesses to Go Green

CarbonTrac.ai provides users with a simple way to input their daily technology usage—such as internet consumption, the number of devices they own, and energy use— to generate a carbon footprint score.

"People want to adopt sustainable practices, but they often don’t know how much they are emitting," explained Prince Gideon Olanrewaju, Executive Director of AREAi and Project Director of SCALE for Net Zero.

"This tool allows users to measure their emissions based on Scope 1, Scope 2, or Scope 3 categories and make informed choices about reducing their carbon footprint."

The SCALE (Smart Climate Awareness, Learning, and Empowerment) Initiative, under which CarbonTrac.ai was developed, aims to raise awareness about the link between technology and environmental sustainability.

Bridging the Gap Between Digital Growth and Sustainability

Nigeria's fast-growing digital economy has significantly contributed to economic growth, but experts warn that unchecked digital expansion may lead to increased carbon emissions.

The SCALE Initiative seeks to bridge this gap by promoting green computing practices and sustainable energy solutions.

"The UK Government, through the Digital Access Programme, funded SCALE to explore the relationship between digital technology and environmental impact," said Idongesit Udoh, the UK’s country lead for the Global Digital Access Programme.

"This project doesn’t just look at the impact—it also explores commercial opportunities that can emerge from sustainable digital practices."

Olanrewaju emphasised that digital sustainability doesn’t mean slowing down technological advancement but rather adopting cleaner, greener methods.

"For example, many telecom stations in Nigeria rely on fossil fuels like diesel and petrol," he said.

"If we transition to renewable energy sources, we can ensure that our digital transformation is both sustainable and environmentally friendly."

Educating and Incentivising Change

Beyond CarbonTrac.ai, the SCALE Initiative includes various awareness campaigns, including a 26-episode podcast series, research publications, and an online learning course.

Participants who complete the podcast series or the online modules can earn incentives, such as redeemable credits for prizes.

"The goal is to make climate-conscious behaviour engaging and rewarding," said Olanrewaju.

"If we can integrate sustainability into everyday life and business decisions, we move closer to achieving net-zero emissions."