Niger Delta ex-agitator distances self from sea pirate attacks in Bayelsa

Endurance Amagbein, a former “freedom fighter” and the self-styled General on Friday, denied involvement in militant activities in any part of Bayelsa or Niger Delta region.

This is contained in a statement issued by his media aide, Funkepere Oweifagha, on Friday in Abuja.

The reaction came following a media report on March 18, alleging that a group of sea pirates loyal to Amagbein attacked some pipeline surveillance workers.

The ex-agitator, however, said that militancy in the Niger Delta ended in 2009 when late President Umaru Yar’Adua came up with the amnesty programme to restore peace and economic stability to the region.

He said he had since been conducting private business and philanthropic work, stressing that he did not know where these allegations came from.

He alleged that some powerful pipeline contractors from Delta and Bayelsa had teamed up with some government officials to bring him down for failing to support them in the 2023 governorship election.

He said he had since been raising the alarm that some persons were planning to resume hostility in the state and implicate him in order to pitch the armed forces against him, “but no one cares to listen.”

He explained that “he is living his private life peacefully and does not have any boys engaging in militancy in the creeks of Bayelsa or anywhere in the Niger Delta.”