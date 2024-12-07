New COVID-19 variant XEC is not in Nigeria, FG allays citizens' fears

The Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare has dismissed reports of the presence of the COVID-19 variant known as XEC in Nigeria, urging citizens to disregard misinformation circulating on social media.

The ministry said this in a statement signed by Alaba Balogun, Deputy Director of Information and Public Relations on Saturday in Abuja.

Balogun reassured the public that no evidence supported the detection of the XEC variant within the country.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the XEC variant of COVID-19, first identified in Australia, has reportedly spread to 29 countries.

It is noted for its increased virulence. While the global spread has raised concerns, the ministry clarified that Nigeria remained unaffected.

“We urge the public to stay calm and maintain universal health precautions, including regular hand washing,” he said.

To strengthen preparedness, he said that the ministry was taking measures to safeguard public health:

He listed the measures as enhanced through intensified monitoring efforts, improved healthcare facilities, and public resources.

Balogun also addressed a letter with reference number DHS/INSPDIV/017/VOL.1/46, dated Dec. 5, which has been widely shared online.

He described the letter as fake and urged the public to disregard its content.

“As part of our responsibility to coordinate, monitor and evaluate response activities, the Federal Ministry of Health remains committed to ensuring uninterrupted healthcare services in the event of any outbreak,” he said.

He emphasised the ministry’s proactive approach to monitoring emerging infectious diseases and reaffirmed its dedication to protecting public health. Regular updates will be provided to keep Nigerians informed of any developments.

It results from the combination of genetic material from two or more existing variants of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

It results from the combination of genetic material from two or more existing variants of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

Recombinant variants can emerge when different strains infect the same individual and exchange genetic material during replication.

This process may lead to new variants with unique properties, such as increased transmissibility, virulence, or resistance to immunity.

In the case of XEC, it was reportedly first detected in Australia and has been identified in multiple countries globally.

According to experts, it has raised concerns due to its potentially increased virulence, which could strain healthcare systems if not managed effectively.

Although it has spread to 29 countries, there is no evidence of its presence in Nigeria, as confirmed by the Federal Ministry of Health.