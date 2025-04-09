Meet Nentawe Yilwatda: Engineer turned Minister fighting poverty under Tinubu

Dr. Nentawe Yilwatda Goshewe, Nigeria’s Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, is a visionary technocrat whose career spans engineering, academia, public service, and politics.

With a strong background in electrical engineering and a passion for people-centred development, Dr Yilwatda brings a unique blend of technical expertise and humanitarian commitment to the national stage.

Early Life and Education

Dr Yilwatda was born and raised in Dengi, Kanam Local Government Area of Plateau State. He obtained a Bachelor’s in Electrical/Electronic Engineering from the prestigious Federal University of Agriculture, Makurdi.

Driven by a thirst for deeper knowledge and innovation, he later acquired a Master’s and Doctorate (Ph.D.) in Engineering and related disciplines, specialising in artificial intelligence and renewable energy systems.

Professional Journey

Dr. Yilwatda has had a distinguished career as an engineer, academic, and technocrat. He served as a lecturer at the Federal University of Agriculture, Makurdi, where he mentored and inspired many young minds in engineering and technology.

His academic contributions, especially in the fields of AI and renewable energy, earned him both national and international recognition.

He later transitioned into public service, where he served as the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Benue State. In this role, Dr Yilwatda was widely acknowledged for his integrity, innovation, and commitment to credible electoral processes.

Political Involvement

In 2023, Yilwatda emerged as the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate for Plateau State. Although he did not win the governorship seat, his message of inclusivity and innovation resonated with many across the state and beyond.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu recognised his exceptional capacity and drive for development and appointed him as the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction in August 2023, following the suspension of Dr. Betta Edu over allegations of financial misappropriation.

L-R: Dr Betta Edu and Professor Nentawe Yilwada. [Facebook]