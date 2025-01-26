NDLEA intercepts UK-bound illicit drug consignment in duvet at Lagos airport

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have intercepted a consignment of Loud, a synthetic strain of cannabis, en route to the United Kingdom at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Ikeja Lagos.

This is contained in a statement by the Director of Media and Advocacy, NDLEA, Femi Babafemi, on Sunday in Abuja.

Babafemi said the consignment was concealed in a duvet and packaged for export through the Lagos airport's cargo shed.

He said two suspects linked to the bid to export the consignment to the UK were promptly arrested after NDLEA officers discovered them on Tuesday, Jan. 21.

“Six parcels of the psychoactive substance with a gross weight of 3.50 kilograms were concealed inside the duvet.

“In his statement, Austin Balogun, the main agent who hired Adakole, claimed he was paid N700,000 to cargo the consignment to the UK.

“He said that he spent a fraction of the money on export handling charges and the bulk to pay for an apartment, ” he said.

Babafemi also announced that two other suspects were arrested in the Igbo Olumo, Ikorodu area of Lagos when NDLEA operatives raided their hideout in the community.

Babafemi said that seven litres of skuchies, a new psychoactive substance produced with black currant, cannabis and opioids, were recovered.

“Other exhibits seized from the duo include: three locally made double barrel rifles and one locally made double barrel pistol.

“Others are one English-made pistol, one locally made single barrel rifle; three cartridges, one empty 9mm cartridge, and an iron–head axe.

“Also, another raid in Lagos on Sunday, January 19, led to the seizure of 47kg skunk, a strain of cannabis, and 25.46kg Nitrous Oxide popularly known as laughing gas at the notorious Akala area of Mushin.

“In Ekiti, a 26-year-old suspect Adepoju Taiwo was arrested by NDLEA officers on Thursday, January 23, with 1.950kg Canadian Loud at Iworoko road, Ilokun, Ado-Ekiti, the state capital.”

Babafemi said operatives nabbed another suspect on Monday, Jan. 20, at Bode Saadu in the Moro local government area of Kwara State.

“A total of 50,000 pills of tramadol 225mg weighing 36.56kg were recovered from him.

“A Nigerien, Abubakar Lami, 45, with two others, Abba Sani, 35, and Auwal Aliyu, 32, were arrested by NDLEA operatives at Gadar Tamburawa, Kano.

“13.1kg skunk and 125 litres of ‘suck and die,’ a new psychoactive substance, were recovered from them.

According to him, in another operation at Gefen Kasa, Dawakin Kudu council area of Kano state, a cannabis plantation was located and destroyed by a team of NDLEA officers.