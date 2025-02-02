NDLEA intercepts 2,000kg cannabis coming from Ghana at Lagos beach

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has intercepted a consignment of 2,000 kg of Indian Hemp, known as skunk or Ghanaian Loud, produced in Ghana.

NDLEA Spokesman Femi Babafemi said this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

Babafemi said that NDLEA operatives in Lagos recovered the consignments at Lekki Beach on Wednesday, January 29.

He said that two suspects were arrested while attempting to load them in a truck.

“The suspects, the skunk shipment and the van were immediately taken into custody.”

According to Babafemi, another suspect was also arrested the same day with a 55kg skunk during a raid at his base in the Mushin area of Lagos.

Babafemi quoted the NDLEA Chairman, retired Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa as applauding the Lagos State Strategic Command for blocking the massive consignment of skunks from coming into the country.

Babafemi noted that the NDLEA commands and formations across the country have continued their War Against Drug Abuse (WADA), sensitisation lectures and advocacy visits to worship centres, schools, workplaces, and palaces of traditional rulers and communities.

“Instances include: WADA sensitisation lecture to students and staff of Grand Light Model School, Ata Udosung, Akwa Ibom; Community Grammar School, Iganna, Iwajowa LGA, Oyo state; Ebute Afuye Primary School, Epe, Lagos state.