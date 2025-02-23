NAFDAC seals over 11,000 shops, arrests 40 in ongoing crackdown against fake drugs

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) says over 11,000 shops have been sealed and 40 individuals arrested in its ongoing nationwide clampdown on fake and substandard medicines.

The Director-General of NAFDAC, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, disclosed this to reporters in Lagos on Saturday.

Adeyeye said the enforcement was planned over a year as covert operations.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that NAFDAC, on February 10, commenced enforcement operations at the Idumota open drugs market, Ariaria drug market in Aba and Bridge market in Onitsha.

According to the Agency, enforcement operations at the three markets, which are the hub of the distribution of over 80 percent of medications, will rid the country of falsified and unregistered drugs.

Adeyeye said that over 20 trucks of substandard drugs were evacuated at different locations in Aba, not less than 30 trucks of confiscated drugs were seized in Onitsha, while 27 trucks were evacuated at the Idumota market.

She said: “We are winding down our operations at Aba because we have almost finished with evacuation.

“Our next phase is to go shop by shop to identify registered customers and those who have not registered.

“We have closed over 4,000 shops in Onitsha, 3,027 in Lagos and 4,000 in Aba since we commenced these operations.

“In Onitsha, we have done 20 per cent of our job. We have to do holistic work because we have some traders who are genuine, but they are not registered with the Pharmaceutical Council of Nigeria (PCN).”

The D-G commended the leadership of the National Security Agency (NSA) for providing adequate security for the operations, noting that their support of NAFDAC made the exercise possible.

“Three years ago, some of our men were almost killed while trying to carry out a major operation like this in Onitsha.

“Our enforcement teams in these three locations were able to carry out their duties without any fear.

“NSA gave us 400 officers in Onitsha, 350 in Aba and over 250 officers in Lagos to ensure safety for our officers,” she said.