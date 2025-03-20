NAFDAC arrests salesgirl, impounds over 120 bags of fake rice in Rivers

The National Agency for Food, Drug and Administration Control (NAFDAC) has arrested a salesgirl and impounded more than 120 bags of fake rice from over ten shops in Rivers.

The NAFDAC Coordinator in Rivers, Emmanuel Onogwu, made the remarks in a statement issued to reporters by Cyril Monye, the Public Relations Officer, South-South Zone, on Thursday in Port Harcourt.

He explained that the agency, in collaboration with Big Bull producers, raided some shops in Woji, Mile 3 and Mile 1 markets in Port Harcourt.

Onogwu said that some shops on the YKC axis of Woji, Port Harcourt, were raided, and large quantities of empty fake Big Bull rice bags were impounded.

Other products recovered in the shop include CAP Rice, Stallion Rice, tomato, Mama Pride, sewing and sealing machines, generator set, stove, thread and bags of already re-bagged rice.

Onogwu said that the arrested salesgirl at the shop gave her name as Ogechi Okafor.

According to him, re-bagged rice comes from questionable sources and is also polished with chemicals to look attractive, which can lead to health challenges.

He advised the public to always look for distinctive features that distinguish the original rice, especially Big Bull products, from the fake ones.