Military recovers aircraft engines from crash sites, eliminates 88 terrorists

The Defence Headquarters says troops have recovered two calibrated aircraft engines from a longtime unidentified aircraft crash site in the North East.

It also said that 88 terrorists were eliminated within the last one week.

The Director, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. Markus Kangye made this known while addressing reporters in Abuja on Thursday regarding the armed forces operations.

Kangye explained that the recovered aircraft engines had been handed over to the Nigerian Air Force for further investigation.

He said the troops also apprehended 138 suspects, rescued 46 kidnapped hostages and recovered 104 and 2,639 assorted weapons and ammunition during the week.

He said that the recovered arms and ammunition include 55 AK47 rifles, 20 locally fabricated guns, eight Dane guns, 18 pump action guns, 1,826 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo and 376 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, 366 rounds of 7.62 x 12.7mm ammo.

According to him, it includes 26 cartridges as well as other 14 assorted arms and 45 assorted ammunition.

In the North East, Kangye said the troops of Operation Hadin Kai recorded the surrendering of 65 terrorists comprising 12 adult males, 19 adult females and 34 children within the theatre of operation.

He added that the troops neutralised 22 terrorists, arrested 13 others and rescued 34 kidnapped hostages, as well as recovered a cache of arms and ammunition.

In the North West, Kangye said the troops of Operation FASAN YAMMA neutralised 58 terrorists, arrested 11 others and rescued 16 kidnapped hostages.

Under Operation WHIRL PUNCH, he said the troops apprehended 51 violent extremists/criminals and recovered arms and other items.

In the North Central, Kangye revealed that troops of Operation Safe Haven neutralised one, apprehended 51 violent extremists and rescued 11 kidnapped hostages during the period.

Under Operation Whirl Stroke, he said the troops neutralised three violent extremists, apprehended 14 and rescued 12 kidnapped hostages.

In South-South, the defence spokesman said the troops of Operation Delta Safe maintained momentum against crude oil thieves, destroying 42 illegal refining sites and recovering 497,152 litres of stolen crude oil, 142,000 litres of illegally refined AGO and 4,075 litres of PMS.

He added that troops also discovered and destroyed 164 crude oil cooking ovens, 37 dugout pits, 19 boats, 16 storage tanks, 38 drums, as well as three pumping machines, four tricycles, seven motorcycles, and five vehicles, among others.

According to him, troops apprehended 23 suspected oil thieves and other violent extremists and recovered two baofeng radios, two magazines, nine assorted arms and 162 assorted ammunition.

In the South East, Kangye said the troops of Operation UDO KA neutralised four IPOB/ESN terrorists, arrested six others, and rescued four hostages, as well as recovered a cache of arms and ammunition.

“Meanwhile, all recovered items, arrested suspects, and rescued hostages were handed over to the relevant authorities for further action.