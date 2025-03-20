Maria Ochefu, founder of Mammy Market, passes away at 86

Maria Ochefu, the woman behind the popular Mammy Markets in military barracks across Nigeria, has died at the age of 86.

Security analyst Deji Adesogna shared news of her passing on X (formerly Twitter), writing, "RIP MAMA MAMMY MARKET.

"The founder of Mammy Market in military barracks across the country, Maria Ochefu, 86 years old, is dead.

"She was married to Colonel Anthony Ochefu, who was once a military governor in Enugu State."

The news has sparked an outpouring of condolences from Nigerians, particularly those familiar with the significance of Mammy Markets in barrack communities.

She pioneered the markets, which have become an essential part of military life, providing soldiers and their families with basic goods, food, and social gathering spaces.

Tributes flooded social media, with users expressing their condolences and acknowledging her lasting impact.

A user, @saidu1405, wrote, "Condolences from all the barrack family members, may the Lord Almighty grant the family the fortitude to bear the loss."

Another, @Lewis0075, simply stated, "May her soul rest in peace 🕊️🕊️."