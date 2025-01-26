Many feared dead, 8 vehicles burnt as petrol tanker explodes in Enugu

Many commuters have been feared dead, and eight vehicles burnt as a fuel-laden tanker fell and exploded at the Ugwu-Onyeama axis of the Enugu-Onitsha Expressway on Saturday.

The Director, Enugu State Fire Service, Chief Okwudili Ohaa confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu.

Ohaa told NAN that gallant firefighting officers of the service extinguished the fire, which lasted over an hour.

The Chief Fire Officer said that the number of casualties in the inferno was uncertain as the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) and other security agencies are trying to evacuate the charred bodies of the victims.

He said that about eight vehicles were burnt, and scores of road users, who scampered for safety, must have been injured in the incident.

“The suspected petroleum-laden tanker fell and exploded into flames at about 11:30 a.m., and the gallant firefighting officers from our 9th Mile Station immediately rushed to the scene but got overwhelmed.

“I have to immediately send for re-enforcement from the Ogui Road and Government House Fire Stations that supported the 9th Mile team.

“It took the combined efforts of 10 experienced and gallant firefighters to extinguish the fire before other para-military personnel came to evacuate corpses and rescue those injured to nearby hospitals,” he said.

The chief fire officer thanked members of the public for quickly alerting the state fire service about the incident.

However, eyewitnesses described the tanker blast as devastating as it destroyed nearby vehicles and caused widespread panic.

They said that the fire's intense, dark, and choking smoke hindered initial rescue efforts, making it difficult for bystanders to access the scene until the firefighters put the raging inferno under control.