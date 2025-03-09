Man lures admin to peace talk, shoots him dead for removing him from WhatsApp group

A man named Mushtaq Ahmed was shot and killed in Peshawar, Pakistan, allegedly by a person he had removed from a community WhatsApp group.

The suspect, identified as Ashfaq, was arrested and charged with murder. According to a statement from Mushtaq’s brother, the two had arranged to meet and resolve their disagreement. However, Ashfaq allegedly arrived armed and shot Mushtaq.

The dispute reportedly started when Mushtaq, who was the group administrator, removed Ashfaq after an argument. The exact nature of their disagreement is unclear.

Authorities in Peshawar are investigating the case. Firearms are widely available in the region, and conflicts sometimes escalate into violence.

In the same vein, the Enugu State Police Command has refuted a viral WhatsApp message claiming that kidnappers abducted four people along the Enugu-Opi-Nsukka Road on January 28.

In a statement, the Command’s spokesperson, SP Daniel Ndukwe, described the post as false and intended to cause unnecessary panic. He stated that a preliminary investigation found no evidence supporting the claim.