Meet Tinubu's minister of Regional Development Maigari Ahmadu - a loyal party man

Some politicians have mastered the art of remaining prominent in the public consciousness, while others simply float under the radar: Barr. Uba Maigari Ahmadu can be said to belong to the latter group.

However, his quiet nature shouldn't be mistaken for a lack of political astuteness. Throughout his journey, he has demonstrated that tact, patience, hard work, and calculated decisions are the ingredients for success.

From jostling for a chairmanship seat in Jalingo, Taraba State, to becoming a Minister of State for Regional Development, Maigari Ahmadu has proven that party loyalty often comes with worthy rewards.

Early Life and Education

Maigari was born in the serene environs of Wukari Local Government Area in Taraba State. His father was a retired police officer who left the service as an Inspector in the mid-70s.

His educational voyage commenced in 1973 at the esteemed township Primary School in Jos, where his father served in the force.

He later switched to Dauda Kwancha Primary School in Donga, Taraba, following his father's retirement, and he completed his foundational education in 1978.

His relentless pursuit of academic excellence landed him at the then-Government Secondary School (GSS) in Donga, where he attended school from 1978 to 1980.

Following the school's conversion to purely science, an undaunted Maigari transferred to Mbiya Secondary School in Takum LGA, where he obtained his SSCE certificate in 1983.

His educational odyssey continued that same year as he undertook a one-year remedial programme at the University of Maiduguri. His thirst for knowledge was rewarded with admission to the university in 1984, where he embarked on the study of Common Law and graduated with second-class honours in 1988.

Maigari attended the Nigerian Law School in Victoria Island, Lagos, from 1988 to 1999 and was eventually called to the Bar in 1990.

Subsequently, he enrolled for the rigorous National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Enugu State (the old Anambra State) and was posted to the department of intelligence and interrogation in the Nigeria Police Force to continue his father's legacy.

Professional and political career

After equipping himself with these foundational experiences, Maigari ventured into the corporate world, where he thrived as a businessman. He combined his civil engineering dexterity and innate entrepreneurship spirit to significant effect.

This provided him with the requisite knowledge and self-confidence to dabble in politics. His first shot at an elective position didn't quite turn out as he lost the bid for the chairmanship of the Donga local government.

However, fortune smiled at him in 2001 when his political trajectory turned pleasantly. Then-Governor Jolly Nyame appointed Maigari the pioneer Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, setting him up for more significant accomplishments.

His luck improved a couple of years later when the then-Deputy Governor, late Saleh Usman Danboyi, opted to run for Senate, requiring someone to step in as his replacement.

Nyame picked Maigari as his running mate under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and the duo were successful at the polls. But his service was short-lived, as Armanyau Abubakar was brought in to replace him in 2004.

Maigari later pitched his tent with the now-defunct Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN), on whose platform he contested for senator in his senatorial zone, but still couldn't secure the mandate of the people of his zone. This marked the first intersection between him and the founder of ACN, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

He returned for a second stint in the PDP and was appointed a board member of the Federal Road Maintenance Agency (FERMA) from 2012 to 2015 by then–President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan.

In 2015, the Taraba politician detoured to his present party (the All Progressives Congress) and led a pressure group called the Integrity Group to foster peaceful coexistence within the party from 2017 to 2019.

Maigari's record in the APC shows that he never rejected the party's interests, ranging from governorship candidates to state assembly candidates, nor did he oppose the appointments given to anyone during the Muhammadu Buhari administration.

Having stuck with the party since 2015 despite being denied an appointment, his patience, perseverance and loyalty eventually paid off in 2023 when President Bola Tinubu nominated him as a minister.