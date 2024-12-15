Lung detox tea promoting smoking doesn't have our approval, NAFDAC refutes claims

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) on Saturday denied claims that it approved the use of Lung Detox Tea, which promotes smoking.

In a statement on Saturday signed by Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, Director-General of NAFDAC, the agency clarified on its X handle that the application for approval of the product was rejected.

This was due to its unsubstantiated and harmful claim that smoking could be made “healthy” by using the product.

The statement read: “NAFDAC has been made aware of a misleading video circulating on social media, alleging that the agency approved the registration of a herbal product claiming that ‘smoking is healthy’ when used with their product.”

“NAFDAC wishes to categorically state that this claim is false and completely unfounded.

“The product in question, Lung Detox Tea, Lungitox (Smokers Pride), or any similar product, is not registered by NAFDAC.

“The unscrupulous individual behind this product had applied for registration, but the application was out rightly rejected due to the dangerous and unsupported claim.”

It said NAFDAC reiterated its commitment to protecting public health and ensuring that only safe, effective, and scientifically supported products are approved.

“We condemn any attempt to mislead or endanger the public with false claims.