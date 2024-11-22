Like Niger Delta militants, youth leader asks Tinubu to grant amnesty to IPOB members

Eze Chukwu, Chairman, Forum of National Youth Leaders of all Political Parties in Nigeria, has appealed to President Bola Tinubu to grant amnesty to members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

Chukwu in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Friday in Abuja said such a gesture made to former Niger Delta militants if extended to IPOB could end the recurrent killings in the South-East. He said that the Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra, (MASSOB) gave birth to the Indigenous People Of Biafra, IPOB, adding that these were aimed at raising issues of injustice against the Igbo people.

“I am convinced that if the Igbo are given their due place in the scheme of things, the idea of Biafra agitation wouldn’t have arisen in the first place and if the needful is done before now, the agitation would have been put to rest. “Now that the self-acclaimed leaders of IPOB have been arrested, it will be wise for the government to ensure that no other leader emerges by acting fast to proffer a solution to this age-long problem. “My dear President, let the Federal Government step up action to extradite Mazi Simon Ekpa as well issue a statement on plans to solve this problem in the South-East once and for all. “I suggest amnesty for IPOB as it was with the former militants in the Niger Delta. This will calm nerves and deter further problems as well as the emergence of another IPOB leader,” he said.