Lawmaker warns traders against arbitrary price hikes during Ramadan

The Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Interior, Mr Abdullahi Aliyu-Ahmed, has urged traders to refrain from charging exorbitant prices for foods and other essential items during the holy month of Ramadan.

Aliyu-Ahmed, who doubled as the ‘Dujiman Katsina,’ appealed in a Ramadan message to the Muslim faithful through his Special Assistant on Media, Sardauna Francis, on Saturday in Katsina.

He said that as the prices of foods and other essential items were nosediving, grocery sellers should not hike them to provide relief to the nation’s fasting population.

Aliyu-Ahmed, representing Musawa/Matazu Federal Constituency, Katsina State, said that traders and other Muslims should rather project the best virtues of Islam by showing kindness and love for humanity in all their dealings.

“While we are observing this important occasion in the spiritual life of Muslims, I urge the traders who increase the prices of their goods and food items at the beginning of every month of Ramadan to refrain from such exploitation,” the lawmaker urged.

He also admonished the Muslim faithful to devote themselves fully to the worship of the Almighty Allah and use the period of Ramadan to pray for the progress, peace and prosperity of the nation.