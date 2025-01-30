LASTMA impounds 173 vehicles for illegal parking, road obstructions

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) says 125 commercial buses and 48 privately owned vehicles were apprehended for flagrant violations, including unauthorised parking and severe road obstructions.

The General Manager of LASTMA, Olalekan Bakare-Oki, who spearheaded the operations, said this in a statement on Thursday in Lagos.

Bakare-Oki said the enforcement initiative was designed to restore traffic discipline and facilitate the unhindered movement of vehicles.

“This sweeping crackdown was executed across notorious gridlock-prone corridors such as Idumota, Ijaye Street, Martins, Ereko, Nnamdi Azikiwe by Tom Jones, Ebute-Ero, Oyingbo, Ijora, Adeniji Adele, and Iddo.

“This rigorous enforcement underscores LASTMA’s unwavering commitment to eradicating chronic traffic congestion and mitigating reckless road practices, particularly among commercial transport operators and private motorists who flout established regulations,” he said.

Bakare-Oki said a significant number of the offenders were caught engaging in perilous maneuvers such as driving against traffic and executing hazardous reversals from Iddo to Idumota to pick up passengers.

He described this as a reckless action that had precipitated multiple road accidents and senseless loss of lives.

Bakare-Oki said the initiative targeted unauthorised garages that had long served as catalysts for intractable gridlocks, inflicting undue hardship on commuters and residents alike.

Reaffirming that this crackdown represents an ongoing and sustained effort, Bakare-Oki emphasised its alignment with the Lagos State Government's overarching vision of optimising the efficiency of the metropolis’ transportation infrastructure.

“The state government remains resolute in its enforcement of traffic regulations and the restoration of order on our roads.

“The proliferation of illegal garages and indiscriminate obstructions by both commercial and private vehicles continues to be a formidable impediment to our goal of achieving seamless mobility within Lagos,” he said.

He said that these stringent enforcement measures serve as an unequivocal warning to all road users that flagrant disregard for traffic laws would no longer be tolerated.

“Our ultimate objective is to cultivate a transportation ecosystem that is safe, orderly, and highly efficient for all road users.

“This enforcement drive represents a pivotal step toward actualising that vision,” he said.