Lassa fever outbreak hits Ogun, govt confirms corps member as first casualty

Ogun Government has announced the outbreak of Lassa fever in the state while confirming its first case.

The Commissioner of Health, Dr Tomi Coker, made this known in a statement on Wednesday in Abeokuta.

According to Coker, the index case is a 25-year-old female National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member who fell sick while in Ondo.

She explained that the corps member was thereafter brought to a secondary health facility in Ijebu-North Local Government Area on March 18 and later died the same day.

She described Lassa fever as a viral Hemorrhagic disease that causes high-grade fever, headache, general body weakness and sore throat.

”Other symptoms may include muscle pain, cough, nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea, chest pain and unexplained bleeding from the ears, eyes, nose, mouth and other body openings,” she said.

She implored residents to report to the hospital promptly if they noticed any of these symptoms, and she advised all health facilities to step up infection prevention and control measures.

”Any case of febrile illness that has not responded to 48 hours of use of anti-malaria or antibiotics should be raised as an index of suspicion for Lassa fever.

”We implore all health facilities in Ogun, public and private, to step up infection prevention and control measures and encourage compliance by all health facility staff.

”Healthcare workers who suspect Lassa fever in a patient are advised to call their Local Government Disease Surveillance and Notification Officer (LGA DSNO), whose numbers are placed in our health facilities.

”They can also call the State Disease Surveillance and Notification Officer (0703-421-4893) or State Epidemiologist (0808-425-0881).

”The ministry of health in collaboration with the Rapid Response Team at Ijebu North East are keeping the situation under control with enhanced surveillance and community engagement and mobilisation for effective response,” she added.