LASEMA successfully contains raging fire at Ago medical facility in Lagos

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) says it has successfully contained a raging fire that engulfed sections of a storey building housing Ago Medical Centre, off Ago Palace Way, Okota.

Dr. Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, the Permanent Secretary of LASEMA, disclosed this in a statement in the early hours of Saturday.

Oke-Osanyintolu said the agency activated the state’s emergency response plan and response team from Oshodi following distress calls received on its 767/112 Emergency Toll-Free Lines at 18:29 hrs on Friday.

“Upon arrival at 18.50hrs, LASEMA’s Eagle Response Team discovered that sections of a storey building which housed a hospital were being gutted by fire at the address above.

“Preliminary investigations conducted by LASEMA’s Eagle Response Team revealed that the immediate cause of the inferno was a power surge which led to a spark when public electricity power supply was restored,” Oke-Osanyintolu said.

He said that no lives were lost or injuries were recorded due to the incident.

He noted that the fire was being contained through collaborative efforts of the LASEMA Response Team (LRU) Fire Unit and other responders to prevent it from spreading to adjoining buildings in the area.

“The fire is still raging, and responders are battling to put it off.

“Response and Recovery Operations are in progress,” Oke-Osanyintolu said.