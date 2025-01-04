Lakurawa bandits invade Kebbi village, kill 2 police officers, rustle cows

Suspected Lakurawa bandits have attacked Natsini village in Argungu Local Government Area of Kebbi and rustled an unspecified number of cows.

The Spokesperson of Kebbi Police Command, SP, Nafiu Abubakar, confirmed the incident in a press statement on Saturday in Birnin Kebbi.

He said: “On Jan. 3, at about 0100hrs, armed hoodlums suspected to be Lakurawa bandits on motorcycles invaded Alhaji Lawal Black Farm and nearby Fulani settlements located at Natsini village, along Argungu/Kangiwa road and rustled unspecified number of cows.

“On receipt of the report, a team of Police Safer Highway patrol immediately rushed to the scene, engaged the bandits in a gun duel, pursued them, forcing the bandits to escape into the forest with gunshot wounds and successfully recovered some of the rustled cows.

“Regrettably, two police officers lost their lives during the encounter.”

Abubakar said the Commissioner of Police in the state, Bello Sani had condemned the unfortunate incident and prayed for the soul of the deceased police officers to have eternal rest and give their immediate families the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.