Lagos woman reports husband to Police for impregnating daughter, suspect detained

A 38-year-old man, along with his friend, a 30-year-old, is being detained for prosecution by the Police Command, Lagos State, for allegedly defiling and impregnating his 14-year-old stepdaughter.

The command’s spokesperson, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed this in a statement made available to reporters on Saturday in Lagos.

He said that the suspects allegedly conspired to sexually defile the girl in the Okokomaiko area of the state.

Hundeyin said that the survivor's mother reported the case on Friday at the Okokomaiko Police Division.

“The survivor’s mother said that her daughter was defiled by her husband and his friend.

“The case was transferred from Okokomaiko police division to the Gender Unit Ikeja.

“The survivor is now carrying a nine-month pregnancy,” the spokesperson said.