Lagos teacher arraigned in court over viral video showing assault on pupil

The Police in Lagos, on Thursday, arraigned Stella Nwadigbo, the 46-year-old teacher, who was caught in a viral video assaulting a pupil.

Nwadigbo, who resides at Isawo in Ikorodu, is facing a charge of assault occasioning grievous bodily harm before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court.

The prosecutor, ASP Raji Akeem told the court that the offences were committed on Jan. 7 at Christ Mitot School, Ikorodu, Lagos.

Akeem said that the woman was caught on camera giving a 3-year-old boy slaps and blows while teaching him to write the numerals.

The offences, the prosecutor said, contravened Sections 135 and 172 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs O. Kushanu granted the defendant N200,000 bail with two sureties in like sum.