Lagos rescues 9-yr-old girl from suspected rapist after comedian raised alarm

The Lagos State Ministry of Youth and Social Development (MYSD), in collaboration with the Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency (DSVA), has rescued a nine-year-old girl allegedly molested by one Baba Michael.

The Lagos State Commissioner for Youth and Social Development, Mobolaji Ogunlende, disclosed this in a statement on his official X handle @ Mo_ogunlende on Saturday.

He said that the alleged assault took place at the suspect’s residence, 4 Azeez Ademola Street, off Anishere, Ayobo.

“This is in response to a viral video posted by Comedienne Princess, which raised the alarm to notify the public of the ugly incident.

“The survivor has been placed in protective custody, and she is receiving necessary medical care and psychological support through counseling, ” he said.

He says the alleged perpetrator has been apprehended and is currently in custody. DSVA is handling the legal proceedings to ensure justice is served.

Ogunlende said that MYSD's and DSVA's swift intervention underscored the Lagos State Government’s unwavering commitment to protecting the rights and well-being of all residents, particularly vulnerable persons.

The commissioner urged residents to continue to report concerns to the ministry: “See Something, Say Something, Sort It Out.”