Lagos govt diverts traffic for BMW’s outdoor show on Sunday

The Lagos State Government has announced a road closure on Akin Adesola’s Street, Victoria Island for the Bavarian Motor Works outdoor show (BMW’s AUTOFEST), scheduled to be held on December 15.

The Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, said this in a statement on Friday in Lagos.

Osiyemi noted that the diversion would start at noon and end at 7.00 p.m.

“Motorists are enjoined to use alternative routes as follows.

“Motorists from Falomo inward Ahmadu Bello on Akin Adesola Street are urged to turn right into Adeola Odeku to link Eletu Ogabi Street to access Kasumu Ekemode Street to Bishop Oluwole Street to connect Akin Adesola Street and continue their journey.

“Motorists from Ahmadu Bello Way to Falomo Bridge via Akin Adesola Street are implored to turn right and connect Karimu Kotun Street to link Sanusi Fafunwa Street to access Akin Adesola for their desired destination.

“Motorists from Adeola Odeku inward Falomo Bridge will connect Akin Olugbade U-Turn on a contraflow to link Akin Adesola Street to continue their journeys,” he said

He, however, said that motorists from Adeola Odeku inward Ahmadu Bello would have free movement.