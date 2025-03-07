Katsina community celebrates 5 months of no bandit attacks, lauds security operatives

Residents of Batsari Local Government Area in Katsina State are celebrating the gradual return to normal life after years of insecurity.

Some of the residents who spoke with the press in the Wagini community on Friday, March 7, 2025, said the once-dreaded security situation has significantly improved, with no bandit attacks recorded in the past five months.

They commended security operatives and the state government for their efforts in tackling the challenges affecting the region.

Yahuza Aminu, the community leader of Wagini village, took reporters on a tour of the areas ravaged by the activities of bandits and terrorists in the state, noting that the community used to be the hotbed of attacks by the hoodlums.

He stated that several lives were lost to the attacks as well as abductions, rapes and rustling of animals in the order of the day.

Aminu disclosed that at some point, no one in the community could sleep with their two eyes closed at night because of fear of bandits‘ attack.

“Some of our people lost their lives, some with lifetime injuries, while others were abducted. There was a time when about 50 of our people were kidnapped by bandits.

“We lived in fear, and some members had to flee to seek refuge in neighbouring villages. It was indeed dark days for us as the Wagini community,” he said.

Katsina residents celebrate improved security

However, the community leader confirmed that security had recently improved, stressing that there had been no reports of abductions, killings, or rustling of animals as there used to be in the past.

“We have not heard the sound of gunshots from bandits for the past one year, and our people now go about their normal businesses; markets now operate full-time.

“We cannot say there has been a complete elimination of the security challenge, as some attacks still happen in the eastern part of the community from time to time.

“But compared to one or more years ago, I can confidently tell you that insecurity has largely been brought to its knees in the area,” he stated.

Aminu also attributed the bumper harvest by farmers in the area to the improved security conditions.

“Some of our farmers who couldn’t go to farm due to insecurity were able to plant and harvest their crops, and many of them have made millions of naira selling their farm produce,” he added.

Traders at Wagini and Batsari markets told Punch that they now sell their goods without fear of attacks.

Jamilu Sani, chairman of the shoe sellers association at Wagini market, recalled that, in the past, a week could hardly go by without reports of attacks in the area, including attacks on his members ferrying their goods from other council areas.