Kano govt arrests 53 suspects in crackdown on drug dealers, thuggery

The Kano State Joint Task Force Committee on Peace Restoration and Youth Rehabilitation says it has arrested 53 suspected thugs and drug dealers in the state.

Dr Yusuf Ibrahim-Kofarmata, the Chairman of the Committee and Commissioner for Science, Technology and Innovation, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday in Kano.

He said the arrest was made during clearance operations as part of the ongoing efforts to combat thuggery and substance abuse in Kano State.

“Between March 13 and March 14, the committee conducted intelligence-led operations at criminal hideouts and black spots located in Yakasai, Kofar Mata, Zango, Zage, Zanzado, Rimi Market, Shahuchi Park, Kano Line, Sharada, Ja’in, Dan Agundi and Neighboring Areas within the state.

He said that the committee successfully recovered three parcels, 50 wraps and other large quantities of dried leaves suspected to be cannabis sativa, two bottles of codeine syrup, two tubes of rubber solution, and one gallon of suck and die.

Other recovered items include 105 pieces of suspected exol tablets, five cutlasses, two scissors, two clubs and a bulk of suspected charms.

According to him, during the operation, the Task Force recovered substantial quantities of cannabis sativa at a notorious drug joint in Zanzado, where the most significant amount of the substance was found.

“A delivery vehicle and five cattle, suspected to belong to a known drug dealer, were also seized at this location.

“The suspects would be charged to court upon completion of the investigation,” he said.

The chairman said the committee remained steadfast and resolute in its mission to create a safer, drug-free and peaceful environment for the benefit of all state inhabitants.