Kano Gov approves employment of 70 lawyers to boost legal sector

Governor Abba Kabir-Yusuf of Kano State has approved the appointment of 70 lawyers to enhance the efficiency of the legal sector.

The Head of Civil Service, Alhaji Abdullahi Musa, disclosed this immediately after the final interview of the newly employed lawyers on Friday.

He said that the move aimed at strengthening the state’s legal sector and enhancing public service delivery.

“This latest step is part of Gov. Yusuf’s broader vision to provide sustainable employment opportunities and enhance the governance structures in Kano State,” he said.

According to him, the initiative which aligns with the governor’s ongoing commitment to boosting employment in the state, is expected to enhance the efficiency of the legal sector and ensure better service delivery to the people of Kano.

The Head of Service urged the newly employed lawyers to exhibit professionalism, hard work, and integrity in discharging their duties.