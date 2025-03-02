Kaduna APC stakeholders pass vote of confidence on Tinubu and Gov Sani

Stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kaduna State have passed a vote of confidence on both President Bola Tinubu and Governor Uba Sani for their exemplary leadership and pro-people policies.

A statement signed by the party's State Secretary, Yahaya Pate, on Saturday, stated that the stakeholders gave their endorsement at a meeting held at the State Liaison Office in Abuja on Thursday.

Pate disclosed that Sani, the leader of the APC in the state, chaired the meeting, which Dr Abbas Tajudeen, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, and Mukhtar Ramalan-Yero, the former Governor of the state, attended.

According to the secretary, the meeting that reviewed the outcome of the recent zonal and state meetings welcomed new members and returnees to the party.

It also appraised the performance of the APC administration both at the federal and state levels.

The stakeholders also resolved that caucus meetings should be held at zonal, local government, and ward levels before the second anniversary of the APC-led administration, when new members and returnees would be introduced.

The meeting also directed that relevant stakeholders should open or reinvigorate party offices in wards, local government areas, and zonal levels within the next three months.