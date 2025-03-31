Justice or social media trial? Lawyer urges public to let court decide on biker’s death

The legal representatives of Ms. Abiola Odutayo have condemned what they describe as a "campaign of calumny" against their client in the wake of the tragic hit-and-run accident that claimed the life of Bumpa co-founder Tunji Opayele.

In a statement released by Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) Olukayode Enitan, the legal team criticised the "false narratives" circulating online, urging the public to refrain from cyberbullying and to allow the courts to determine the facts.

"Whilst it is regrettable that one of the victims died, it is most cruel to believe that commencing a campaign of calumny against the surviving victim will bring justice to the deceased," Enitan stated.

Eyewitness accounts from close associates of Odutayo have also provided an alternative perspective of the fateful night.

According to these sources, the accident was not a case of reckless driving or negligence, as has been suggested.

They insist that Odutayo had the right of way at the traffic light when Opayele's power bike crashed into her vehicle. Following the impact, they claim Odutayo was disoriented and in severe pain but made immediate efforts to assist the victim.

Despite facing harassment from bystanders, she instructed her driver and a Good Samaritan to rush Opayele to the hospital while she transferred funds for his medical treatment. Sadly, Opayele was later pronounced dead after attempts at multiple hospitals to save him failed.

Her legal team and close associates maintain that Odutayo voluntarily reported the incident to the police, dismissing allegations that she fled the scene. She was detained for 48 hours before being released on bail.

"It is false to claim she tried to evade justice. Her vehicle was heavily damaged and towed from the scene, contrary to reports that she refused to transport the victim due to concerns about bloodstains," a source close to her added.

Since the incident, Odutayo has reportedly been the target of cyberbullying and physical threats , with many online commentators branding her as guilty before the case is heard in court.

"This is the problem with social media trials. People have become the judge and jury without examining the evidence," a friend lamented.

The legal team called on the public to allow due process to take its course and warned against undue influence on government officials handling the case.

"Let justice prevail based on evidence, not social media outrage," Enitan concluded.

Meanwhile, sympathisers continue to mourn Opayele, describing him as a bright entrepreneur whose untimely death remains a tragic loss.