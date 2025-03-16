Joint patrol team tracks down notorious kidnapper, shoots him dead in Nasarawa

The Police Command in Nasarawa State says it has neutralised a notorious kidnapper in Akwanga Local Government Area.

SP Ramhan Nansel, the state's Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), disclosed this in a statement to journalists on Saturday in Lafia.

He said the feat was achieved through a joint patrol team of its personnel, the Army and local vigilantes, who neutralised the leader of a kidnapping and robbery gang operating in the area.

“This achievement occurred on Friday, March 14, at about 10:00 pm when security operatives tracked down the suspect, known as Honor.

“He is a well-known armed robber and kidnapper who had been on the command’s wanted list for multiple offences.

“He was intercepted near the Akwanga Central Mosque while riding a motorcycle and was fatally shot while attempting to evade arrest,” Nansel said.

According to the police spokesman, items recovered during a search operation included one Beretta pistol without a bridge number and 12 rounds of 9mm live ammunition.

The PPRO added that one of his accomplices managed to escape with gunshot wounds, while a search is currently underway to apprehend the fleeing suspect.

He said that the deceased had been evacuated to the Akwanga General Hospital Mortuary for post-mortem examination.

Nansel said that Shetima Jauro-Mohammed, Commissioner of Police, commended the operatives for their professional conduct and effective collaboration.

He urged them to maintain the momentum in the ongoing fight against criminal elements in the state.