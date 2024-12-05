Join us to fight against corruption - EFCC boss urges Nigerian youths

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has urged Nigerian youths to identify with it in the fight against corruption.

The Executive Chairman of the commission, Ola Olukoyode, made the call in an address at a town hall in Kano on Thursday.

The event was organised by the commission to commemorate the 2024 International Anti-corruption Day.

Represented by the commission’s Zonal Director, Ibrahim Shazali, Olukoyode said one of the means of uniting against corruption was ”to lend forces and voices in support of activities of anti-corruption agencies like the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.”

“Progress-inclined youths should be more vibrant in identifying with the activities of the Commission,” he said.

According to him, there are structures in place for active engagement with youths at the EFCC.

“At the primary and secondary school levels, we have the Integrity Club serving as a rallying point for students.

“At the tertiary institution level, we have the Zero Tolerance Club. They are all platforms for engagement against corrupt practices,” the executive chairman said.

He stated that youths could also unite against corruption by exposing tendencies and actions that ran counter to accountability and right values in their neighbourhoods.

“This is simply a whistle-blowing opportunity for youths. There is no way corruption can be tackled if we allow it around us without a challenge,” he added.

The town hall also featured goodwill messages from Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), officials and members of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Kano State Council, as well as National Youth Service Corps members.