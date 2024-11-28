It's Rivers State's turn to produce Ohanaeze President General - Igbo youths

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Wing has declared that it's the turn of Rivers State to produce the next President General of the parent body, the Ohanaeze Ndigbo organisation.

The post became vacant following the death of Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, an Imo State-born businessman and politician on July 25, 2024.

Rising from its 57th National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting in Enugu on Thursday, November 28, 2024, the Ohanaeze youth wing reiterated the importance of adhering to the rotational arrangement for electing a presidential general as stipulated in its constitution.

It stressed that Rivers is the next line after Imo State's tenure, urging Ime Obi, the apex decision-making body of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, to uphold this constitutional provision.

The youths also emphasised that rotation ensures unity and fairness, warning against any attempt to derail from the established norm, which they said would be met with strong resistance.

The group also appealed to other relevant organs of the organisation, including the Elders Council, Women Wing, and the Council of Ndi Eze, to provide effective leadership during this critical period.

Ohanaeze youths raise concern over hardship



It expressed gratitude to President Bola Tinubu and South-East governors for dignifying the late Iwuanyanwu with a befitting funeral.

However, the Ohanaeze youth wing raised concerns over alleged financial mismanagement in the organisation and called on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to investigate.

In addition, the group frowned upon the high cost of energy and essential goods, lamenting the ongoing hardship faced by Nigerians.

The youths said they remain sceptical about the claims that the Port Harcourt Refinery had resumed full operations and highlighted the exclusion of Igbo youths from corporate social responsibility initiatives by key federal agencies such as the Ministry of Petroleum Resources and the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL).