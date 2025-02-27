It's all our fault - Police take responsibility for escape of 2 murder suspects

The Anambra Police Command has accepted full responsibility for the escape of two suspects detained in connection with the murder of the late Anambra lawmaker, Mr Justice Azuka.

The command’s Spokesman, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, disclosed this in a statement issued on Thursday in Onitsha.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the lawmaker was reportedly kidnapped by gunmen on Dec. 24, 2024, while returning home at Ugwunapampa Road, Inland Town, Onitsha.

The police and other sister security agencies later recovered his lifeless body on the Second Niger Bridge on February 6.

The fleeing suspects, who were among 11 others detained in connection with the alleged murder, escaped when they led operatives of the Rapid Response Squad, Awkuzu, in search of one Tochukwu Akolisa.

The suspects fingered Akolisa as one of those buying off their victims’ vehicles and other valuables.

According to Ikenga, Anambra Police Command has taken full responsibility for the operational lapses of their operatives, leading to the escape of the two suspects involved in the gruesome murder of the deceased.

“The command hereby reiterates that among other necessary security measures to improve safety in the state, it shall not rest until the fleeing suspects are re-arrested and all those involved brought to book.

“Given the above, in the spirit of transparency, the command has briefed the people of Anambra and the general public, affirming the command’s commitment to keeping residents informed about the evolving security situation in the state.

“Also, while noting the right of individuals or groups for freedom of speech, the command urges relevant stakeholders to exercise restraint in their comments and reactions to avoid inciting one another and an escalation of tension,” he said.