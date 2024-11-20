It's a strategic move - Enugu LG Chairman defends appointing SSAs on garden egg, yam

The Chairman of Igbo-Etiti Local Government Area, Enugu State, Dr Eric Odo, has faulted negative online media reports on his recent appointment of Senior Special Assistants (SSAs) in Agriculture to boost food production.

Odo told newsmen in Enugu on Wednesday that the appointment of SSAs on Agriculture, specifically on Garden Egg, Yam and Pepper was a strategic move.

He said that the appointment was meant to boost the production of these crops in large quantities to satisfy local demands and for export.

The chairman said that the LGA was good at growing these crops and had a great comparative advantage, hence the need to engage individuals who had the competence to develop that aspect of agriculture.

He said, “Their appointments are to ensure that local farmers receive adequate attention, needed resources, support and expertise to enhance production, improve market access and increase income for farmers.

“In essence, the appointment, which is wrongly misunderstood by disgruntled individuals, bad losers and opposition, reinforces my determination to create a thriving local economy based on the strength and potentials of Igbo-Etiti’s agricultural landscape.”

The chairman also said that the decision was well thought out, aimed at enhancing productivity, and job creation, and uplifting farmers and communities for both short-term and long-term development goals.

He urged the public to disregard any online or offline comment aimed at discrediting his laudable and visionary efforts to reposition and set the Igbo-Etiti council area on the path of massive food production and sustainable development.

Meanwhile, a financial expert, Kalu Aja, has commended the chairman for the appointment.

According to Aja, garden eggs have a 50 per cent Return on Investment, which many investments could not offer.

Reacting to the appointment in his X handle, Aja said that garden egg was an economically important crop in the South-East and used as a substitute for kola.

”Garden egg is probably the third most consumed fruity vegetable in Nigeria and Ghana, after pepper and tomatoes.