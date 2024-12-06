Insecurity: If not for God, Tinubu peace would have eluded Nigeria - Minister

The Minister of State, Petroleum Resources (Gas), Obonogemem Ekpo says that for God and President Bola Tinubu, peace would have eluded Nigeria completely.

Ekpo said that before the emergence of the present administration, non-state actors created security challenges across the nation.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Minister was the best speaker at the national congress of the Divine Mercy Devotion, Nigeria, in Calabar, on Friday.

Divine Mercy Devotion is a group under the Roman Catholic Church.

Ekpo, represented by Julius Emasegen, General Secretary of the group, said that the Nigerian military had asserted full military dominance against the non-state actors in many parts of the country.

He cited the Boko Haram attacks, banditry and the farmer-herder crisis among problems that had earlier gripped the nation.

“Very recently, the Lukarawa has emerged from Nigeria’s North West as the aftermath of the coups in Niger, but the Nigerian military has asserted full dominance against them.

“We can turn to God with complete trust at the Hour of Mercy; no one would know how sustainable peace would envelop Nigeria,” he said.

Ekpo said it was natural for nation-states to face some difficulties at a particular time in their history.

“God of Mercy can use a few days of this congress to bless Nigeria and end all her woes and difficulties automatically.

“Let me state it clearly that Faustina’s Poland faced more than what Nigeria is experiencing now and came out resilient,” he emphasised.

In his address, the National Promoter of the group, Most Rev. Martin Uzoukwu, said the theme of the congress, “Divine Mercy: The Real Source of Hope for Our Country” clearly demonstrates its importance.

“It is the spiritual and social forum that draws us out of our different communities, and from among our people in all parts of Nigeria to emphatically express our total trust in our Lord Jesus Christ.”

NAN reports that no fewer than 3,000 members of the group are gathered in Calabar for the four-day programme.