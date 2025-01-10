INEC underfunded; the cost of conducting elections very high - Yakubu

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, has lamented the high cost of conducting elections in Nigeria, stating that the electoral body is underfunded.

Yakubu, who spoke while defending the 2024 budget implementation before the National Assembly on Friday, December 9, 2024, described conducting an election in Nigeria as exorbitant and burdensome.

The INEC chairman noted that despite the body being one of the largest employers in the country, it operated on a reduced budget of N40 billion, significantly lower than the N80 billion initially requested.

He stressed the financial constraint the underfunding has placed on INEC's ability to effectively carry out its responsibilities.

To address the challenges, Yakubu suggested to the lawmakers to organise a retreat where both the legislature and INEC can collaborate, exchange ideas, and find solutions to the pressing issues affecting the nation's electoral process.

“We need a major conversation, the commission cannot continue conducting elections all year round,” he stated.

The INEC Chairman further lamented the deteriorating condition of the commission's facilities, particularly the 860 buildings across the country, which require urgent repair.