INEC requests for N126bn from FG to fund 2025 operations

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has sought an increase in its budgetary allocation to N126 billion, against the N40 billion earmarked for it in the 2025 budget estimates.

INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu made the request on Friday in Abuja at the budget defence session of Senate and House of Representatives Joint Committee on INEC and Electoral Matters.

Mahmood, in his presentation, said elections in Nigeria had become a huge burden, requiring adequate funding.

“Our proposal for the 2025 budget, provision requires the sum of over N126 billion.

”We have the document that has provided details, line-by-line details, on how we intend to spend the 126 billion.

“We would like the support of the National Assembly to enable us to achieve our responsibilities in the first line charge and most of these responsibilities are constitutional.

”In a nutshell, the N40billion budget envelope given to us for 2025, will not cover one-third of projected expenses which totally amounts to over N126billion.

”Aside from the off-cycle elections for 21 constituencies to be filled through bye-elections and the Anambra Governorship election this year, personnel cost alone on account of new minimum wage, will gulp the N40 billion budgetary envelope,” he said.

He said the inadequacy of the N40 billion budget envelope made the electoral body receive intervention funds of N10.5 billion for the Edo and Ondo elections in 2024 and another N500 million for bye – elections in affected constituencies in 2024.e

Members of the committee, in their individual submissions, assured that the proposed sum would be appropriated in the 2025 fiscal year.

Senator Ireti Kingibe, in her submission, said the situation was not about looking for the N126 billion for INEC in the 2025 fiscal year but providing it.