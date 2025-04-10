Indomie made Mother's Day unforgettable with Nigeria’s first AI-personalised celebrity video campaign

What do you get when you mix cutting-edge AI, a trio of beloved Nigerian celebrities, and the universal love for mothers? A heart-melting Mother’s Day campaign that left thousands in joyful tears.

Driven by the insight that Nigerians deeply value emotional connections with their favourite celebrities, especially the joy of receiving a personalised message, Indomie intentionally created a meaningful experience this Mother’s Day using AI technology.

This further reinforces the brand’s commitment to fostering genuine emotional engagement with its audience and celebrating the powerful bond between mother and child.

Celebrities Say Your Name and Mum’s - Powered by AI

As a family-oriented brand that cares about the mother-child bond, Indomie lit up social media with AI-generated lip-sync videos of popular celebrities like Shaffy Bello, Bimbo Ademoye, and Asherkine.

These weren’t just generic greetings, they were dynamic, AI-enhanced messages that appeared as though each star was speaking directly to individual mums. The novel concept was designed to ensure every participant regardless of class, location, and ethnicity benefits.

The technology synched the celebrities' lips and voices perfectly with custom messages, making each clip feel authentic, emotional, and uniquely tailored.

Mothers’ Favourite Celebrities Meticulously Selected

After a rigorous selection, Shaffy Bello, the eldest of the charming trio, qualified to honour mothers with a heartwarming greeting on Mother’s Day. Without a doubt, the veteran actor who appeals to older mums embodies the essence of a premium, nurturing mother figure, aligning with Indomie’s brand and message.​

Similarly, Bimbo Ademoye, one of the most sought-after thespians in Nigeria today, commands an unarguable appeal to mothers who are avid followers of Nollywood films and she made it to the list by popular demand.

Interestingly, the only man on the list, Akinyemi Oluwaseun Omotayo, otherwise known by his showbiz moniker, Asherkine, was engaged for the role owing to the recognition of his philanthropic endeavors, resonating with audiences who value benevolent figures.​ Ultimately, the selection is aimed at ensuring everyone gets a sense of belonging throughout the entire experience.

Seamless Activation

Without much ado, participants simply entered their names and their mums’, and this was followed by the option to choose their favourite celebrities. In return, they received a video message where their favourite celebrity addressed their mother by name, praised her lovingly, and shared a heartfelt Mother’s Day greeting.

The result? A deeply moving and memorable experience that felt as personal as a handwritten letter, but powered by AI.

Fans Flood Social Media with Joy

The response was immediate and emotional. Across Instagram and Twitter, users couldn’t contain their excitement.

@i_amstillprecious shared, “I’ve done mine already and gotten my video. Thank you so much, ma. My mum would love this!”

@viv_carings_ng added, “It really works! I just made one for my Mum and Mum-in-law. Thank you.”

And perhaps most touching was @babyluv_23amazing, who said, “Thanks for making my mum feel special. She was so happy listening to you.”

These posts were more than just testimonials, they were proof that technology when used with empathy and cultural understanding, can spark real human connection.

Culture Meets Innovation

What set this campaign apart wasn’t just the novelty of AI, but how deeply it resonated with Nigerian cultural values, especially the importance placed on honouring mothers.

By using voices that mums already loved and recognised, the campaign fused local celebrity appeal with global tech innovation to create moments that felt intimate and real.

Whether it was Shaffy Bello’s regal tone, Bimbo Ademoye’s youthful warmth, or Asherkine’s cheerful energy, the AI-enabled messages allowed each mum to feel seen, heard, and celebrated, right from the heart.

A New Era of Personalised Celebration

Indomie’s AI-powered celebrity video messages didn’t just kick off Mother’s Day, they redefined what brand-led celebrations can feel like.

This campaign proved that personalisation, especially when enhanced by AI and culture, isn’t just a trend, it’s the future of emotional storytelling.

And if anything is clear, it’s that technology can do more than innovate, it can touch hearts.

_---_