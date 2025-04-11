New initiative seeks to improve health access for adolescent girls in Nigeria, Africa

In a powerful alliance to improve healthcare access for adolescent girls in underserved communities, digital health leader eHealth Africa has partnered with a Nigerian urban lifestyle media platform.

The partnership, which has unfolded over the past month, culminated in a High Tea event hosted by the platform. The event highlighted the urgent need to address cultural, economic, and logistical barriers that impact young girls' health across Africa.

The collaboration aimed to raise awareness, bridge knowledge gaps, and advocate for practical solutions through a series of features, live engagements, and community-driven campaigns.

At the event, Ota Akhigbe, Director of Partnerships and Programs at eHealth Africa, emphasised the stark realities many families face: "Families, especially in low-income and hard-to-reach areas, often struggle just to put food on the table. When resources are stretched, healthcare for their young women and girls becomes a secondary concern."

Call for more stakeholder partnerships

eHealth Africa called for stronger multi-sectoral collaborations, urging stakeholders from both the public and private sectors to contribute through innovative funding and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) efforts.

"Sustainable change requires intentional investment. Our work illustrates how media partnerships can amplify community voices while attracting the diverse funding streams needed to scale impact," Akhigbe noted.

With a proven record of deploying scalable digital health systems like LoMIS and BISKIT, eHealth Africa continues to integrate innovation with grassroots advocacy.