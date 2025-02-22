Imo govt to go after nightclubs, hoteliers in clampdown on hard drugs

The Imo Government has read a riot act to hoteliers and operators of nightclubs to desist from enabling the use of hard drugs on their premises.

This is contained in a statement signed by the Special Adviser to Governor Hope Uzodimma on Narcotics and Illicit Drugs Monitoring, Chief Ezechukwu Obonna, made available to newsmen in Owerri on Saturday.

According to Obonna, the state government has observed that hard drugs, especially cannabis, popularly called ‘loud’, are now being freely sold and consumed in public places, especially in lounges and nightclubs in the state, as if the drug is no longer prohibited by law.

He warned operators of nightclubs and lounges to immediately put an end to the consumption and sale of hard drugs, particularly in their business areas.

He said that any establishment found to be enabling or permitting the use of hard drugs would face severe consequences.

“ The government is issuing this stern warning to lounge and nightclub owners across the state to note that the government will no longer tolerate the use of private businesses as havens for illicit drug use.

” We urge all lounge and nightclub owners to take responsibility for ensuring their patrons are not engaging in illicit activities.

“The Imo State Government is committed to protecting the health and well-being of its citizens, and we will not hesitate to take action against those who compromise this effort,“ he said.

He added that the International Narcotics Control Board had expressed concerns about the growing trend of drug use and its impact on public health.

According to him, the Imo Government is proactively addressing this issue and ensuring a safer, healthier environment for all citizens.

“We appeal to all lounge and nightclub owners to cooperate with the government in this effort and to report any suspicious activities to the authorities immediately.