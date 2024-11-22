I’m not bothered about criticism over Judges' Quarters project – Wike

The Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, says he is not bothered by those criticising him for building houses for judges and justices in FCT.



Wike said this when he inspected the ongoing construction of Judges' Quarters and access road to the quarters from Nnamdi Azikiwe Expressway by N16, at Katampe District, Abuja on Friday. The work is expected to link with Arterial Road N20, named after Nobel Laureate, Wole Soyinka. The minister also inspected the construction of the extension of Obafemi Awolowo Way (N5), from Life Camp Junction to Ring Road III.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the minister had, on October 21, inaugurated the construction of the 40 housing units for judges and justices of the Court of Appeal, Federal High Court and FCT High Court. The minister, however, came under criticism, as some Nigerians said the move was a scheme to influence the judiciary. But Wike said he was not bothered by those criticisms, saying, “Who are those criticising? I don’t think of that; I am not bothered.

Once you have a provisional approval to go ahead and the backing of the National Assembly, what’s my business with those who are criticising? These are people who, even when you give them the opportunity, they cannot do anything. So, forget about those criticisms. If you have not done it, they are the ones that will complain that the environment in which our judges and justices are working is not conducive. Now we are trying to provide an environment that will make them work well. They are saying oh! And giving another reason. Don’t bother yourself, just move on and do your work. So, I’m not bothered about the so-called criticism. It does not exist where I am.

The minister said President Bola Tinubu-led administration's responsibility was to touch the lives of Nigerians. He said that the residents’ appreciation of what the government was doing was motivating him to work harder. He said that the FCT Administration was executing several projects in the city centre and satellite towns at the same time and recording results because of teamwork and support from Tinubu. The minister, who said he was impressed with the pace of the projects, commended the contractors for maintaining standards.

Speaking on unemployment, the minister said that job creation was one of the priorities of the Tinubu administration. He said thousands of youths had been employed by different companies executing different projects across the FCT. “Employment is not necessarily only when you’re employed by the government, but when you create an opportunity where youths can find a place to work to make a living.