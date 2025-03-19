I'll work with stakeholders to maintain law and order - Rivers’ Administrator

Retired Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas, the Administrator of Rivers, has said he would work together with all stakeholders to maintain law and order in the state.

Ibas said this while addressing State House Correspondents after President Bola Tinubu's swearing-in at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Wednesday.

Lateef Fagbemi, the Attorney General of the Federation and Justice Minister, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, the Chief of Staff to the President, and other aides of the President witnessed the short inauguration ceremony at the State House.

“First of all, I think we know the circumstances that led to where we are here, and Mr President made it very clear in his broadcast that the main issue is that of maintaining law and order in the state.

“I think for any meaningful activities to take place in River State, that is the utmost task.

“I have to work together with all other stakeholders to ensure that we bring peace, order, and security and stability to the people and government of River State and Nigeria at large,” he said.

President Tinubu declared a state of emergency in Rivers in a national broadcast on Tuesday following the lingering political crisis in the state.

The President nominated Ibas as Administrator to take charge of the state's affairs for an initial six months of the state of emergency.

Ibas, born September 27, 1960, was commissioned as a sub-lieutenant in the Nigerian Navy in 1983 and held various command positions until President Muhammadu Buhari appointed him Chief of Naval Staff in August 2015.

He held the position until 2021, when he retired from service.