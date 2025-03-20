Ihedioha’s legacy in Imo unmatched - Mbah

A former chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Ebube Mbah, has praised former Imo State governor Emeka Ihedioha, describing him as "the governor who rebuilt Imo."

Mbah highlighted Ihedioha’s leadership as one built on integrity, service, and a deep commitment to the people.

“His leadership is rooted in the trust and loyalty of his constituents, demonstrating that true leadership is measured by the lives touched and communities transformed,” he stated.

He noted that during Ihedioha’s tenure in the National Assembly, he played a significant role as Chairman of the Constitution Review Committee, leading critical reforms to strengthen Nigeria’s democratic institutions and improve infrastructure.

Mbah pointed to key achievements such as the Rural Access and Mobility Project (RAMP), which opened over 500 kilometres of rural roads within four months, and the restoration of the civil service, ensuring timely salary and pension payments.

His administration also introduced the Treasury Single Account (TSA), enhancing fiscal accountability and revenue generation.

Through regular Stakeholders’ Engagements and the State of Imo Address, Ihedioha institutionalised transparency and encouraged public participation in governance.

Mbah emphasised that Ihedioha’s bond with the grassroots remains strong, as his humility and dedication to the people have made him a symbol of hope.

“His life’s work continues to inspire, embodying a movement of hope, resilience, and progress,” he said.