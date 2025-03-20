ICYMI: Despite suspension, Rivers' administrator retains Fubara's portrait in office

The newly appointed sole administrator for Rivers State, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas (rtd), has retained the portrait of the suspended Governor of the State, Siminalayi Fubara, at resumption of duty.

The retired naval chief arrived at the Government House in Port Harcourt, the state's capital, on Thursday, March 20, 2025, to formally assume office.

This followed his swearing-in by President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday, following the declaration of emergency rule in the South-South State.

Ibas' appointment placed Rivers under federal control after the President announced the suspension of Fubara, his deputy, Mrs Ngozi Nma Odu, and members of the state House of Assembly after a protracted political crisis.

Upon his arrival on Thursday, the sole administrator held a closed-door meeting with senior security officers, a federal government delegation, and state officials.

However, photos of him sitting in the governor's office showed the portrait of the suspended Governor hanging on the wall, with that of Tinubu on the left and the Rivers State seal in the middle.

As of the time this report was filed, Pulse cannot confirm whether the portrait has been removed.

Ibas moves to secure Rivers

Meanwhile, the meeting is expected to immediately address key governance and security issues following days of heightened political tension in the oil-rich state, though details of the discussion remain undisclosed.

The proclamation of the state of emergency follows months of political struggle between Fubara and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, who is also the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister.

Before the crisis escalation, the President attempted to broker peace between the warring parties at a meeting at the Presidential Villa in December 2023.

However, the hostilities persisted as both parties refused to yield ground. What followed was a series of legal battles, culminating in an attempt by the state House of Assembly to impeach the Governor.