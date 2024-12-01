I wasn't aware you begged Abacha not to kill me - Obasanjo replies Gowon

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has reacted to the revelation of erstwhile Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon, saying he was unaware of the latter's plea to late General Sani Abacha not to executive him.

Speaking at the maiden edition of the Plateau Interdenominational Unity Christmas Carols and Praise Festival at the 10 Commandments Prayer Altar in Jos on Saturday, November 30, 2024, Gowon recalled his efforts in convincing Abacha to spare Obasanjo's life.

Obasanjo was among the individuals arrested and indicted by Abacha's military government for plotting a coup in 1995.

Despite protesting his innocence, he was sentenced by a military court to 25 years in prison, while other accused including Shehu Musa Yar'Adua were sentenced to death.

Meanwhile, there was pressure from various quarters, including the international committee, on Abacha to release Obasanjo and others indicted and convicted by the court.

In his remarks on Saturday, Gowon detailed his efforts to stop Obasanjo's execution, explaining that he wrote a letter to Abacha, reminding him that God made him a leader to do good and not evil.

According to him, he sent his (Gowon) wife to deliver the letter to the late dictator in Abuja in the middle of the night, noting that things took a different turn after the move.

Obasanjo reacts to Gowon's claim

Reacting to the revelation, the former President said he was not aware that Gowon made such an effort until he mentioned it that day at the carol.

Obasanjo , who spoke at the same Christmas carol on Sunday, said he knows many people made different efforts for his release and he went around to thank them after he regained freedom.

“I want to acknowledge my boss, General Yakubu Gowon. Yesterday he made a revelation and I have to thank you specifically for that. When I came out of prison, I had the opportunity to thank friends, inside and outside the country who contributed to my appeal and pray for my release from prison.