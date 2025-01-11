I was jailed under Abacha because I refused to stay silent - Obasanjo

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has disclosed how his refusal to keep mute on issues of national and international concerns landed him in prison under the military government of the late Head of State, General Sani Abacha in 1995.

He made this known during an interactive session with 15 young male and female future African leaders drawn from different parts of the continent at his Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL) in Abeokuta, the capital of Ogun State.

This is according to a statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Akinyemi, on Friday, December 10, 2024.

Akinyemi quoted Obasanjo as having spoken when the youths, under the aegis of Future Africa Leaders Foundation, came with the 10 winners of the Prestigious and Life-Challenging Future Africa Leaders Awards.

The former President hinted that the quest to save Nigeria from an imminent disintegration spurred him to seek the presidency in 1999.

Obasanjo also went down memory lane , recalling his prison experience and the journey he started with his inability not always to maintain silence.

"I joined the Army and at the age of 42, I finished my career as a military officer, but, what could I do? I was still young, energetic, and dynamic, but I was still young. So, I took to Agriculture and during that time, I went into prison and that is not what I really wanted.

“Going into Prison is really a challenge because I refuse to keep quiet. For me, if there is anything to comment on, I did comment on them, and so, I landed in prison, and that is a challenge. And, when I came out from prison the situation was bad in the country that some people felt the need to be saved and pressure started coming,” he said.

Obasanjo speaks on African debts

Responding to a question on the African debts, Obasanjo lamented that some of the debts incurred by some countries on the continent were reckless and outright corruption.

“Most of the debts can not be explained. Some are due to outright corruption,” he said.

The former President commended the participants and organisers, particularly the founder of the Future Africa Leaders Foundation, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, for hosting the 2024 edition of the programme yet again.