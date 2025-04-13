I rejected N200m bribe from a politician over my banned song - Eedris Abdulkareem

Controversial Nigerian rapper, Eedris Turayo Abdulkareem Ajenifuja, popularly known as Eedris Abdulkareem, has claimed that an individual, suspected to be an agent of the Federal Government, attempted to bribe him with N200 million following the ban of his latest song ‘Tell Your Papa’.

The rapper stirred up controversy last week after criticising President Bola Tinubu in a protest song. He singled out the President's son, Seyi, whom he challenged to confront his father over the country's prevailing socio-economic conditions.

In the track shared on X last Sunday, the singer delivered a blunt message, painting a grim picture of everyday Nigerians' hardships.

Abdulkareem berated Tinubu for making "too many empty promises," which he dismissively termed as “balablu grammar” - a mockery reference to one of the President's verbal gaffes.

“Seyi, tell your papa country hard. Tell your papa people dey die. Tell your papa this one don pass jagajaga,” Abdulkareem punched in the hard-hitting lyrics.

On Wednesday, the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) prohibited all television and radio stations from airing the controversial track, citing its “objectionable nature.”

The commission declared the track Not To Be Broadcast (NTBB) under Section 3.1.8 of the Nigeria Broadcasting Code, deeming its content inappropriate, offensive, and in breach of public decency on broadcast platforms.

Abdulkareem rejects N200m from 'govt agent'

Meanwhile, in an Instagram post on Friday, April 11, 2025, Abdulkareem narrated a phone conversation with someone who initially identified himself as an "honourable" but later claimed to be a "senator."

The rapper said the caller told him Tinubu and Seyi were ruffled by the song, and the government planned to contact him and pay him to stop criticising them.

He said that though the politician offered him N200m to continue his criticism, he rejected the offer because he suspected that the government had sent him.

Okay, my people how una dey. Make I just give una very very quick update, you know. So I got a call from one criminal who was telling me that his name is Honorable. He makes me hear the name self. After him talk say na Honorable, at the end of the video, I say, what’s your name again? He said Senator.

So the idiot man was telling me that ‘I was in a meeting yesterday with Seyi and this government. They are trying to call you and bribe you. Don’t listen to them. We are going to be sponsoring you underground’.

“I say who told you that I need anything? Immediately, I hear him voice. I know say this one na send wey them send am.

“I say, I’m not interested. Him say, ‘we will give you 200 million. We will give you 200 million. Don’t even listen to them. We will sponsor you underground’.