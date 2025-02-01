I do it for humanity - Obi rejects naming structure after him despite N40m donation

Former Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi has turned down an offer to name a magnificent hall after him at Shanahan College of Nursing Sciences in Nsukka.

Obi, a former Anambra State Governor, gestured this during his visit to the proposed College of Nursing Sciences, domiciled in Faith Foundation Hospital, Nsukka, Enugu State, on Thursday, January 30, 2025.

The visit followed his earlier one to the college in November 2023, when he donated N20 million in seed support after the Proprietor, Rt Rev Aloysius Agbo, the Bishop of Nsukka Diocese of the Church of Nigeria, informed him of the plan to establish the Nursing College.

Returning to the college on Thursday, Obi presented another N20 million cheque, citing his satisfaction over the remarkable progress of the project.

Speaking after the donation, the school’s manager, Rev. Fr. Kelvin Caesar, announced that Obi would solely fund the hall where the event was held and would be named in his honour.

Obi turns down naming structures after him

The former Governor swiftly declined the proposal, explaining that he was funding similar structures in over 50 institutions across Nigeria and would be unfitting to have all of them named after him.

He stressed that his contributions to education, healthcare, and poverty alleviation were influenced by a deep commitment to securing a better future for Nigerian children.

In addition, he cautioned that philanthropy should not be driven by the desire for recognition but by the genuine urge to serve humanity.

“I do it to serve humanity. The reason God blesses us with resources is to use them to improve the lives of others and not for self-glorification,” he stated.

The politician also restated his passion for supporting medical and allied disciplines, highlighting their critical societal role.