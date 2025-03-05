I did it - Drug dealer admits guilt in court

A suspected drug dealer, Gabriel Akintola, on Wednesday, confessed before a Federal High Court in Ibadan to dealing in Cannabis and psychotropic substances.

Akintola acknowledged the three-count charge of unlawful dealing in narcotics when read to him before Justice Nkeonye Maha.

Maha admitted all the exhibits tendered against the defendant by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

She, thereafter, adjourned the suit till March 13 for judgment.

Earlier, the NDLEA counsel in Oyo State, Mrs Rachael Ige, had told the court that the defendant committed the crime on Aug. 13 and Sept. 25 in Ilora Town, Oyo State.

Ige added that NDLEA operatives arrested Akintola after receiving an intelligence report that he was in possession of two black polythene bags.

According to the counsel, the bags contained 176 grammes and 246 grammes of Cannabis sativa as well as two grammes of Methamphetamine, a psychotropic substance.