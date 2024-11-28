I collected $400,000 on his behalf – Another witness indicts Emefiele in court

The seventh prosecution witness, Mr John Adetola, in the ongoing trial of the ex-governor of Central Bank, Godwin Emefiele, narrated how he collected the sum of $400,000 on behalf of the ex-governor.

Adetola, who was the former personal assistant to Emefiele, made the revelation on Thursday while giving evidence before an Ikeja Special Offences Court.

Emefiele is standing trial for alleged abuse of office and $4.5 billion and N2.8 billion fraud, while in office.

He is being prosecuted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), alongside his co-defendant, Henry Omoile.

Omoile, on his part, is facing a three-count charge bordering on unlawful acceptance of gifts by agents.

At the resumed hearing, Adetola, through his counsel, Rotimi Oyedepo (SAN), told the court that he managed office correspondences and visitors of the governor in Lagos.

He said his duty gave him direct access to Emefiele.

Adetola said sometime in February 2023, he received an invite from EFCC and was interviewed on his relationship with Emefiele.

He said, “I made a voluntary statement at the EFCC office.

“In 2018, Mr Eric Odoh, the personal assistant to the governor in Abuja, sent a message to me that I should go and meet Mr John Ayoh, the former director of the ICT department to collect $400,000 and give it to the governor.

“I went to Mr Ayoh’s house in Lekki and he gave me the envelope.

“I came back to the office and gave the envelope to the governor.”

Adetola further told the court that he informed EFCC about the money during his interrogation.

The witness, also confirmed that he communicated with Emefiele through telephone, email, office line and verbal communication whenever he was around.

He also confirmed to the court that he knew one George and Okanta who were Emefiele’s younger brothers and the governor’s wife, Margaret, by his relationship with his boss.

Adetola also confirmed to the court that Omoile (his co-defendant) lived in Emefiele’s house in Lagos.

The witness also identified bundles of documents which were official communication between him and the ex-governor.

He also identified documents showing his communication with Ayoh (former director of the ICT department) and Odoh (personal assistant to the governor in Abuja).

The prosecution sought to tender the bundles of documents for identification purposes.

Emefiele’s counsel, Olalekan Ojo (SAN) did not object.

But Omoile’s counsel, Adeyinka Kotoye (SAN), objected and argued that the documents had no basis in law.

According to Kotoye, a document not tendered as an exhibit, should not be tendered at all.

Oyedepo, in his response, argued that the documents were relevant and would prove essential ingredients of the offences.

“The documents are for identification,” he said.

Justice Rahman Oshodi, admitted the bundles of documents for identification purposes, after considering the party's submissions.